What We’re Tracking:

Cold night ahead

Warming up late week

Chilly weather again Saturday

Mostly clear and quite cold tonight with temperatures settling into the upper 10s and lower 20s. The wind will start to die down a bit, but most of the evening and throughout the night, the wind chill will be down into the 10s.

As for Wednesday, you can expect highs to only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with sunshine all day long. Wind chills will be the biggest issue as we’ll be feeling like we’re in the teens and 20s much of the day as the wind will stay from the northwest at 5-15mph.

The rest of the week we’ll see temperatures gradually warm up into the lower 50s with breezy conditions remaining for Thursday–only changing to a south breeze. We may even be able to reach into the upper 60s by Friday. Another shot of cooler air comes in by Saturday, but once again, this system looks to pass by with little to no precipitation associated with it.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller