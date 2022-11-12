What We’re Tracking:

Slightly warmer Sunday

Rain / snow chance Monday

Cooler weather remains

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with a light breeze out of the north. Even just 5 mph though will bring a frigid wind chill to the area so be sure to bundle up if you have any Saturday evening plans. Overnight lows will eventually cool all the way into the upper 10s.

For the second half of our weekend, afternoon highs will warm up ever so slightly into the middle 40s. Mostly sunny skies will be in the area with wind chill values keeping us in the 30s. Another cool day ahead!

It doesn’t look like we get much of a warm-up through next week, either. And looking into the extended projections, our temperatures may not even break 50° until Thanksgiving or later. That will give us a long stretch of below average temperatures, with many days being about 10-20° colder than we should be for this time of the year.

We’ll go from night time temperatures in the teens over the weekend into the middle 20s through Tuesday.

There looks to be some indications of another system moving through late Monday and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough for some wintry precipitation, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the models. As of right now, there looks to be a chance for some light snow possibly mixed with some rain by late in the day on Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush