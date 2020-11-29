Cold wind lets up a bit for Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cold night

Continued chilly for Monday

Light mix on Wednesday

A cold night ahead as the sky remains clear and temperatures fall into the lower 20s. Although the wind will relax a bit, we could still have wind chills in the 10s for several hours tonight and early Monday morning.

Highs on Monday will struggle back to the lower 40s with sunny to partly cloudy weather. Our next system looks to drop in on Wednesday with more clouds and a slight chance for rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s in the middle of the week.

The wind will be lighter and temperatures a little warmer toward the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

