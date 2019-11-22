Cold with snow showers, but it gradually gets warmer through the weekend

Travel conditions should be decent for the middle of next week

The rain of late Wednesday, and the thunderstorms of early Thursday, left quickly. After almost a week with highs between 55-70 degrees, we tumbled substantially for a return to the big chill.

Temperatures stayed in the 40s for much of Thursday with wind chills in the 30s. It will actually be just a little colder today as moisture tries to return from the west/southwest.

Friday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with mid to upper 30s for most. Wind won’t be as strong as yesterday, but there will still be a chilly breeze. There should be scattered to occasional snow showers across the region. All precipitation should end by early evening.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 34-38

Wind Chills: 25-30

Wind: N 10-20

The upcoming weekend looks decent with fairly light breezes and abundant sunshine. It will remain very cool Saturday, but you will have a good opportunity to hang holiday lights and get rid of more leaves. Sunday and Monday should be mainly sunny with highs approaching 60 so even better.

Next week begins dry, but there might be some showers late Monday night. Rain should occur Tuesday, and that may turn to mix Tuesday night before ending. Wednesday looks to be decent as many travel for the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Thanksgiving Day may start with an early morning shower, but it looks partly cloudy and a tad breezy at this point with low to mid 50s. Friday could be cloudy and showers become likely on Saturday. Temps should remain mild.

Snowflakes should visit from time to time….

KSNT Meteorologist David George

