Colder air lingers for a short while

What We’re Tracking:

Continued cold through Tuesday

Clearing out for the middle of the week

Rebounding temperatures later in the week

Mostly cloudy weather will stick around for part of the night before some occasional breaks in the clouds. Lows will fall back into the middle 20s as the wind becomes light and variable overnight.

Tuesday we hold on to the cooler temperatures and more cloud cover moving in. Little to no precipitation is expected as we’ll be lacking much in the way of moisture, but if we do some some light showers on Tuesday, it could be a few flurries here and there. Highs will struggle to warm into the lower 40s as south breezes increase toward afternoon at 10-15mph.

By Wednesday we should start to clear out and temperatures start climbing again in to the 50s and even 60s by Thursday. The warm-up lingers until Friday before our next cold front moves in and we then see another cool down in store for the upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller