What We’re Tracking:

Freezing temperatures a couple of days

Slightly warmer by Friday

Blast of arctic air this weekend

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties through 9:00am Wednesday morning.

Snowfall will slowly come to an end as our nearby low pressure system pulls further away from us this morning. Mostly cloudy skies will remain with breezy conditions out of the north as we head into the afternoon. Highs will struggle to get much warmer than freezing today.

Wind chills will be another main element to watch as the air will feel quite cold all morning and all afternoon. Winds may gust up to 30 mph through the evening, keeping our feels like temperatures in the lower 20s all day.

Thursday looks to be much the same with breezy conditions close by and highs in the middle 30s. The main difference, however, is our winds will change from the north to the south for the evening. This will allow a warmer airmass to move into the region for Friday and Saturday.

A strong, Arctic cold front is going to bring a big blast of cold weather by Saturday night into Sunday. There may be some light wintry precipitation associated with that. However, once our temperatures drop below freezing Saturday night, they won’t climb above that freezing mark for some time.

It appears that a bitterly cold stretch of weather will take hold for the end of the month and even lasting past the first week of February.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush