What We’re Tracking:

Colder air moves in

Rain late Sunday

Cool again next week

The strong southerly breezes will continue through the evening and eventually change to the north overnight. Cloud cover will try and clear out heading into the early morning as temperatures drop down into the 20s and 30s.

Heading into Sunday, a second storm system looks to move through which will bring better chances for scattered showers. Cloud cover will increase for the second half of the day with temperatures reaching the lower 50s by the afternoon. Models are indicating that temperatures may be cool enough to support snow and possibly some freezing rain, especially for our northern counties.

Some of those isolated snow showers could linger into early Monday but not much is expected out of this system but maybe a dusting. We may even clear out and see sunshine heading into Monday afternoon.

Throughout most of the upcoming work week, expect cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s and another chance for some wintry precipitation by Thursday. That will cool us down even more by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez