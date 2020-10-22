Colder air moves in this evening dropping temperatures quickly

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves through this evening

Cooler again tonight into Friday

Rain and Snow chance late weekend

A cold front is already moving through the area this evening and will continue to do so over the next few hours. This will bring in a chance for some showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front. Not everyone will see rain but our southeastern counties may see more than others. Behind it, temperatures will fall sharply overnight down into the 30s.

We’ll struggle to warm up tomorrow only making it into the 40s again for Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. We’ll also be dealing with pretty blustery conditions Friday, too. This will make it feel like the 30s throughout the day.

Our attention then turns toward the weekend, when we’ll get our next system. All eyes will be on our temperatures Sunday into Monday, because that will determine what kind of precipitation we’ll get.

Another cold front will move in Sunday and as it is, it looks like Sunday will feature mainly rain showers during the evening. That will change into a mix, then possibly snow overnight and into early Monday.

We may get a brief break from the snow showers during the middle of the day Monday before a second wave moves through Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday morning could be our coldest air of the season falling well below freezing. Temperatures for most of next week look to stay on the cooler side.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

