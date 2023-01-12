What We’re Tracking:

Cold air sinks in tonight

Warming up again by the weekend

Active weather pattern sets up for next week

Our skies will slowly start to clear up and our winds will begin to relax as the evening progresses. A northerly breeze will still be in place though, pulling in colder air to the region. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s with some spots possibly seeing upper 10s. Wind chills could be approaching single digits by sunrise.

Friday remains on the cooler side, but winds should be lighter. Highs should make it close to 40° to end the week. We make a quick rebound for the weekend, with sunshine and highs making it back into the 50s for Saturday and near 60° by Sunday.

Our next chance for rain looks to arrive late Sunday and into early Monday. Temperatures still appear to be well above normal for mid-January, so the precipitation type with this system will likely be all rain. There’s not a lot of moisture for this system to work with, so showers will be few and far between.

Next week does appear to get a little more active with another system set to arrive by midweek, and another potential system by the weekend. (Could possibly hear some rumbles of thunder this time around too). Most of the work week though, should still be mild with above average temperatures lingering even behind the midweek system.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush