Turning colder tonight

Breezy, chilly rest of the week

Snow showers possible by Monday

A cold front swings through and brings a big cool-down for Wednesday as our storm system slowly pulls to the north and east. Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20s, but with west wind at 5-15mph, the wind chill will dip into the lower 20s.

We’ll see highs for the midweek in the upper 30s-lower 40s with overnight lows back in the 20s. There is a slim chance for some snowflakes on the back side of the system as it rotates through Wednesday night into early Thursday, but it looks to just be a few light flurries. Mainly, just another round of cloud cover moving back in for the middle of the week.

Chillier weather for the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend with highs mainly i the 30s. We’ll keep an eye on a weak system early next week which could bring passing snow showers by Monday or early Tuesday with cold air hanging around into the week before Christmas.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller