Colder air returns for Wednesday

Tracking cooler temperatures for Wednesday before warming back up by the end of the work week.

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly air returns tonight

Temperatures struggle Wednesday

Warmer air returns by the end of the week.

As a weak cold front moved through the area today, temperatures will start to drop as we head into the overnight hours seeing them drop once again into the middle 30s for Wednesday morning with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be our coolest day of the week with temperatures falling into the 50s for the afternoon highs. It appears fairly uneventful through the end of the week but temperatures will rebound into the middle 70s by Friday.

We might see some isolated showers by Friday night, but the probability of rain goes up gradually this weekend with scattered showers on Saturday. The possibility of rain and thunder lingers on Sunday with afternoon high temperatures once again in the 70s. Expect rainy periods Monday before pleasant conditions return into the middle of the next work week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

