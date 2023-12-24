What We’re Tracking

Turning breezy and colder overnight

Snow showers for many Christmas Day

Several cold days ahead

Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures plunge with lows back down in the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Christmas morning. With northwest wind at 10-20mph overnight, expect wind chills to dip into the lower 20s by morning, as well.

Highs in climb up into the lower to middle 30s for Christmas Day. With the lingering precipitation now expected to wrap around the back side of the storm system, many areas will end up getting snow showers for Christmas! The best chance for accumulating snow will be in our northwestern counties, where 1-3″ may fall. Some minor amounts may occur farther southeast but recent warmth will have fairly warm ground conditions limiting the accumulation.

Occasional snow showers into Tuesday with the cold air firmly in place. Throughout the week, we’ll gradually clear out, but stay chilly. Highs will be in the 30s through the end of the year with lows in the 10s and 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller