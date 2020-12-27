Colder air rushes in for Monday, winter mix by Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Colder Monday

Rain/ice/snow mix possible Tuesday

Snow for New Year’s Day?

Overnight lows tonight will drop into the lower 20s making for a chilly start to the work week on Monday morning. Expect much cooler temperatures for the afternoon with highs only in the middle to upper 30s. The wind will let up a bit on Monday, but with more clouds building in, there won’t be a major warm-up.

Our next storm system looks to arrive early on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. Right now it looks like the early morning drive on Tuesday could be extra slippery with a wintry mix, snow, and maybe even some ice present on the roads. Periods of snow, then sleet and freezing rain through midday before temperatures climb and a changeover to rain takes place in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Highs near 40°.

We’ll clear out later Wednesday before clouds return late New Year’s Eve and lingers into early New Year’s Day with a chance for some snow over the eastern half of the area as a low lifts north across Missouri. That system could shift slightly, so it will bear watching.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

