Despite a cold front moving through early, our temperatures should still make it into the low to mid 50s by early afternoon.

After that, the cold air will funnel in, and we’ll see a sharp drop in temperatures through the overnight. By 10pm, we’ll be a good 25° colder than our lunchtime highs.

We’ll drop all the way into the teens, maybe even single digits along the Kansas/Nebraska border, by early Saturday.

And it’ll feel much colder, too, as winds will be gusting around 30mph through this afternoon and into the overnight. Expect wind chills in the single digits either side of zero by the time you wake up Saturday morning.