Colder weekend, snow looking likely

Drying out Sunday

Colder air lingers into next week

A cold front moved through the area this morning shifting our winds towards the south. We were slightly colder than we were yesterday but the colder really settles in tonight. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tomorrow looks cold with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Our next storm system moves in by Saturday. Temperatures will be colder with this system so we are watching the potential for snow, especially late in the day Saturday and lingering into Sunday morning. Heavier snow should be to the west starting as early as Friday, but then mainly on Saturday for our area. Many areas may end up with 1-3″ of snow if the current track of the storm holds. Highs for the weekend look to struggle to the upper 30s. Saturday afternoon and evening might hold the most potential for slick roads, so keep it in mind for post-Thanksgiving travel!

The cold air lingers into the start of next week with highs near 40° through, at least, Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 20s. However, after the weekend storm system, we do clear out, so at least it’ll be sunny while it’s cold.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard