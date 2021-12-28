Colder air sweeps in for the middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Much cooler for Wednesday

Temperatures moderate through Friday

Colder, some winter weather New Year’s Day

Tonight a light breeze will remain in the region with a much cooler airmass starting to filter in. With that cooler air we could see wind chill values drop down into the upper 10s and lower 20s overnight. Be sure to bundle up early Wednesday morning.

Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get much warmer than the middle 30s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather. Nighttime lows will fall back into the 10s and 20s for the second half of the week as highs stay in the 30s and 40s. Friday could see highs warm into the middle 50s briefly.

We’re keeping an eye on an incoming storm system that appears to be timing out for very late New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. That system could produce areas of wintry mix or snow. While the amounts are uncertain, we’ll watch it closely as we get closer to the weekend. Plan on a potential winter mess for New Year’s Day followed by a very cold Saturday night.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller