Colder breezes blow through the area tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Cold wind overnight into much of Wednesday

Warming up later in the week

Spring feel to the weekend!

Cold air will spread south tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 20s to start the day on Wednesday. However, the wind chill will be a bigger issue as wind speeds increase to 15-25mph, gusting at times over 30mph. That will combine for a wind chill in the lower 10s by early Wednesday morning.

Some clearing through the day on Wednesday will help warm us back into the upper 30s, but the northwest breezes at 10-20mph through the day will keep it quite chilly. Overall, a warming trend is out ahead of us with temperatures in the 40s by Thursday and even some 50s by Friday. Clouds will move through Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, but should clear out again by Friday.

The weekend is looking really comfortable with highs climbing into the lower 60s with mainly dry weather. A few passing clouds, but overall a decent amount of sunshine this weekend, as well.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller