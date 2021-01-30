Colder day expected for Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

A strengthening low pressure system, currently situated over Western Kansas, will continue to push off to the East throughout the night taking the rain along with it. Widespread rain should start to wrap up well before midnight. Behind the rain, clouds will try and break apart a little bit more as temperatures fall around freezing into the lower 30s.

With around freezing temperatures expected for Sunday morning, with wet pavement there very well could be some slick spots on the roadways so be sure to take it easy early on. Clouds will be stubborn for most of the day Sunday but that doesn’t mean we won’t see sunshine. Temperatures will be on the colder side, though, with temperatures struggling to get out of the upper 30s. Winds will be sustained out of the northwest at 15-20 mph making it feel a bit colder out. Wind gusts may get up to 35 mph.

Heading into Sunday night, the clouds will finally clear out and winds will back off as we enter the upcoming workweek.

A warm-up is then expected to start on Monday as we’ll be back in the 50s and stay that way through the middle of next week. Then our attention turns to much colder air that works it’s way in behind a midweek system.

