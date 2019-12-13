Colder this weekend with the potential for significant snow Sunday into early Monday

It was really cold Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures moderated for the middle to end of this week. We had a few periods with gusty wind as well.

Sky conditions were variably cloudy yesterday and partly cloudy overnight. Today may start with some cloudiness, but there should be periods of sunshine as the hours tick past. Wind should be relatively light and highs will be well above normal for mid December.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 53-58

Wind: W/SW 10-15

A West Coast system begins to impact the region Saturday as clouds increase. It will also turn much cooler after a boundary passes. We likely get a 20-degree drop from the previous day.

After a spotty shower chance toward Saturday evening, most precipitation should hold off until Sunday. Light snow develop throughout the day. It will depend on moisture content and the storm track to determine how much we get, but it’s looking more substantial.

I guess we may be left with an inch or two by Sunday evening and, in some cases, just a bit more. The majority of what we see might be from midnight to early Monday so play close attention for those that must go to work or school. Storm totals may approach the 4-6 inch range with higher totals in spots. When most of it stops will factor in to when plows hit the streets and if school is canceled.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be sunny and continued chilly. This will put us a week away from the holiday, and we should be able to determine our chances for a White Christmas by then.

Have a good Friday and a great weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



