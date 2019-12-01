Colder weather today, dry stretch ahead

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Cloud and Republic county until 9 AM today.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until 9 AM today.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, and Shawnee counties until 9 AM today.

What We’re Tracking:

Colder today & breezy

Dry & mild stretch of weather

Possible showers late Thursday

A front passed through early this morning, which brought in some colder air. Winds will still be breezy today, but out of the north and west this time. Temperatures will have a hard time making it into the lower 40s Sunday afternoon and most spots might not even make it out of the upper 30s. Combine the cold temperatures with the gusty winds and it could feel like the teens to start the day and 20s for the afternoon wind chill values.

Looking ahead, the good news is that at least we’ll have dry weather for all those traveling back home after the holiday weekend! Just make sure to keep both hands on the wheel if you’re driving today!

We’ll keep the dry stretch of weather going through, at least, the middle part of the week. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up, too, and for Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll be in the mid 50s again!

By Thursday, though, another system moves in. That’ll give us another chance for some rain showers late in the day and into the overnight hours. As of right now, it looks like we’ll be above freezing, so precipitations should stay in the form of rain!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor