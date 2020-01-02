Colder wind blows in on Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy, cool night

Chilly wind blows in on Friday

Sunny weekend ahead

Areas of clouds move through tonight with temperatures dropping back into the lower 30s. Wind from the north at 5-10mph will drive down the wind chill into the middle 20s by early Friday morning.

The cloud cover will hang around into early Friday, then start to clear out as the day goes on. However, the wind will increase to 10-20mph from the northwest. That strong breeze will combine with temperatures climbing through the 30s to a high in the lower 40s to produce wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day on Friday.

We’ll clear out and remain chilly on Saturday, but lots of sunshine through the weekend will allow for temperatures to warm up into the 40s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday. Mild temperatures stick around through the middle of the week with mainly dry weather expected.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com

