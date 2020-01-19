Coldest air of the season settles into the area

What We’re Tracking:

Very cold today and tomorrow

Dry for the start of the work week

Rain/snow chance moves in midweek

The coldest air of the season, so far, settles in over the next couple of days. We’ve got single digit wind chills in some places this morning, and we won’t make much progress throughout the day either. Afternoon highs struggle to make it into the middle 20s with it feeling like teens at best for the afternoon.

CHIEFS SUNDAY:

Kansas City area looks to stay dry with mostly sunny skies throughout the day, which is good. The biggest concern is going to be the cold air temperatures. Prepare for wind chill values in the single digits in the morning if you’re headed out to tailgate. Highs will only be in the 20s for the afternoon, but it’ll feel like the teens, so bundle up!

The cold air lingers through the start of the work week with Monday looking to be even colder than today. Actual air temperatures will start off in the single digits, and it’ll be tough for us to get into the lower 20s for the afternoon.

The good news is, we should be precipitation free until slightly warmer temperatures hit around midweek. The next best chance for any kind of precipitation looks to be Wednesday and it looks to be a lengthy event as rain showers continue all day Wednesday and Thursday before seeing a transition over into a wintry mix and then finishing up with lingering snow showers early Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor