Today will feel pretty cold with our northwest winds gusting to around 20-25 mph and high temperatures only making it into the middle 30s, at best. We’ll be feeling like the teens and 20s all day despite having sunshine.

Tomorrow doesn’t look quite so cold, but it’ll still be very chilly for this time of the year. Highs will likely make it close to 40° with cloudy skies and a slight chance for some sprinkles or flurries. Winds shouldn’t be quite so breezy either, but we could still see a few gusts around 20mph.

We get much colder by Friday, though, as the coldest of the air builds in. Early Friday morning, wind chill values could very well be in the single digits, even subzero in some cases. Afternoon highs may not even reach the 30° mark, so wind chills will be stuck in the teens all day.