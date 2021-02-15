Coldest air, so far, expected through Tuesday

***A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area through Tuesday at Noon due to brutally cold wind chills.***

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 3:00pm.***

Wind chills will remain in the -10s and -20s all day today. The eastern half of the area, also has a chance to pick up a little extra snow through this afternoon with a dusting to around an 1″ possible.

Clearing skies will take place tonight, and with a clearer sky and less wind, the coldest temperatures will be on Tuesday morning when actual air temperatures drop to near -10° to -18° across the region with the fresh covering of snow on the ground.