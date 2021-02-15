Coldest night since the 1980s for Northeast Kansas tonight

***A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area through Tuesday at Noon due to brutally cold wind chills.***

What We’re Tracking:

Snow showers ending tonight

Coldest temperatures in 30+ years tonight

Warming back up this weekend

Clearing skies will take place tonight, and with a clearer sky and less wind, the coldest temperatures will be on Tuesday morning when actual air temperatures drop to near -12° to -20° across the region with the fresh covering of snow on the ground. The only good news is that winds will be much lighter, so wind chills may only be -20° to -25°, as opposed to -30s.

We hold on to the brutally cold temperatures Tuesday, but the Arctic air will start to retreat once we get to the middle of next week. Another system could produce some minor snow accumulation for Tuesday night, mainly over the eastern and southeastern half of the area. Beyond that, we start to warm up. Current projections give us the *chance* at breaking above freezing by this Friday, then well above freezing by the weekend.

A system moves through on Sunday, but with warmer temperatures in place we have a chance for a few showers on Sunday with highs in the 40s. Warmer weather should stick around for a while once it makes a return this weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

