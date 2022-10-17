A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area for Monday night.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 50s and highs on Tuesday will only be in the middle to upper 40s!

Overnight lows could drop into the lower 20s to middle 20s both nights. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire area tonight.

By Wednesday, this cold air mass looks to move a bit to the east, and we’ll be able to warm into the 60s for highs.

We look to warm things back up, further still, by the tail end of the week and into next weekend with afternoon highs in the 70s returning, possibly a few 80s by the weekend.