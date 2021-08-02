Comfortable humidity through midweek

What We’re Tracking:

Hazy skies continue

Cooler temperatures

Heat returns this weekend

Hazy skies will continue to be present through tonight as wildfires out to the west and north are providing the smoky look to our area. If you’re particularly sensitive to smoke, it’ll be a good idea to try and stay indoors until our air quality improves. Low temperatures for tonight will be cool for August standards although very comfortable as they will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s with a mostly clear sky and calm wind.

Tuesday’s highs will reach into the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The humidity has finally backed off and will remain low for the next few days. We will expect dewpoints to be in the middle 50s which will make the afternoon hours very comfortable compared to last week. Winds remain out of the north and east helping keep this cooler airmass in place.

Overall, it looks to be a pretty dry week ahead. We’ll also stay below average for much of the work week before we see another big warm-up by Friday afternoon. By the time we get to the weekend we’ll see middle to upper 90s returning to the area.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller