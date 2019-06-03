Comfortable sleeping weather tonight; periodic rounds of rain this week

Most spots stay dry throughout the night as more clouds build in. Storms fired up off the Rockies and started moving into western Kansas late Sunday, but it's questionable as to whether or not they can hold together crossing the state into northeast Kansas. If they do, it would be a rain chance early Monday morning for western and northwestern areas.

Otherwise, a partly cloudy sky tonight will go along with low humidity and overnight lows bottoming out in the low 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds to start off the day for most on Monday will see more chances for a few scattered showers and storms develop by late morning into the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected for Monday.

Higher humidity creeps in during the day on Monday as high temperatures max out in the upper 70s to right around 80°.

It stays slightly sticky and humid overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will only fall into the mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Some additional showers and storms may pop up during the night, as well.

Rain chances will be possible for the start of Tuesday morning, but the iffy part is long those showers and storms last throughout the morning. If they carry on long enough, it will dwindle the strength of any redeveloping storms late in the day. If the rain clears out quickly enough, and some decent breaks of sunshine mixes in, that could heighten the chance for strong to severe storms.

There are still discrepancies with model guidance as to how things will exactly unfold for Tuesday, so make sure to check in for more updates from your KSNT Storm Track weather team! If severe weather does occur on Tuesday, it would happen late in the afternoon into the night, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Otherwise, Tuesday will be humid and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s, before dropping down into the 60s overnight.

Periodic chances for showers and storms will still be in the forecast midweek through next weekend, as high temperatures stay primarily in the 80s.