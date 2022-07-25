What We’re Tracking:

Several chances for rain this week

Not as hot for the week ahead

Clearing out for the weekend

There’ll be another chance for scattered storms overnight and into early Tuesday, but perhaps not as widespread as last night. Highs will likely reach into the middle to upper 80s with slightly more dry time, but the weather pattern stays pretty active. Yet another chance for storms moves in late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Additional chances for rain look to be focused Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures staying relatively cool through the week as the front meanders around the region. High temperatures will fluctuate between the middle to upper 80s throughout the week.

We do see a gradual warming trend through the weekend, and there are some signals that the heat builds back in as we kick off the month of August. In fact, hot weather looks to dominate the region for at least the first week of August, so enjoy the break from the heat while it lasts!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller