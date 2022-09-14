What We’re Tracking:

Several days of above average temperatures

Cloud cover moves in this evening

Isolated rain chance late week

Cloud cover will increase tonight as winds back off just a little, so we can expect low temperatures to drop into the low to mid 60s. A light breeze can be expected out of the south pulling in some slightly warmer air.

We should see partly cloudy skies Thursday with a slim chance our far western counties could get clipped by a stray shower or storm. Otherwise, highs will make it close to 90° again as breezy conditions continue. Gusts may approach 25 mph by the afternoon.

Rain chances appear to be few and far between for the next 7 days. There may be a few showers late Friday into early Saturday, but that is a pretty slim chance, and most will stay dry.

Heat continues to build through the weekend and the start of next week, where mid 90s and lots of sunshine are expected through Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller