Comfortable temperatures stick around for a bit longer with mostly sunny skies

What We’re Tracking:

Break from humidity continues

Cooler temperatures for now

More rain next week

Another pleasant day is in the forecast with cooler temperatures and lower humidity to wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will be topping out in the middle 80s across the region with dewpoints only in the lower 60s. Mostly sunny skies can be expected with a light breeze out of the east.

Tonight, mostly calm and clear conditions will remain making for a rather mild and comfortable night. Overnight lows will cool off into the lower to middle 60s with humidity continuing to back off for now.

For Monday we’ll see a few more clouds start to build back into the region with temperatures still about four to five degrees cooler than average for this time of year. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 80s out east and upper 80s out west. Dewpoints will begin to creep back up into the upper 60s.

Looking ahead, our upper air patterns are beginning to show signs of support for some rain through the end of the week. Chances for precipitation could start as early as Tuesday night but appear to be greatest for Thursday. Temperatures for the week look to remain in the middle to upper 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush