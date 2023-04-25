What We’re Tracking

Mild temperatures this week

Isolated showers possible

Best chance for rain on Friday

Temperatures will only drop into the middle 40s overnight as we continue with a light southeast wind and areas of cloud cover move through the region. We should see a gradual clearing trend as the night progresses, leaving us mainly clear for Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, clouds start to build back in with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

A few showers may move through Wednesday evening or Wednesday night, mainly for the southern areas once again. Overall, we will stay dry on Thursday as temperatures warm into the middle to upper 60s, but our next system moves in by Friday. Showers look likely to close out the work week, and we may hear a couple rumbles of thunder, as well. Temperatures should make it into the lower 60s on Friday before the rain moves in, then cooling back a bit further for the start of the weekend.

Expect the breezy conditions to last through the weekend as the cooler air settles in. Some showers may linger into early Saturday with highs stuck in the 50s, but we do get a chance to dry out by Sunday as temperatures climb back into the 60s. The start of next week brings us to the month of May and some nice weather, as well. We’ll see some sunshine and temperatures warming up close to 70°!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller