Comfortable temperatures today before a cold front brings snow tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front slides through today

Snow tonight into tomorrow morning

Morning freezes during the middle of the week

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* for the entire area from 10pm Monday to 10am Tuesday for the potential of 1-3″ of snow and slippery road conditions.

The majority of today will be comfortable with highs for the day reaching the 60s south of the I-70 corridor, while northern areas may only reach 50°. Cloud cover will build throughout the day with a northerly breeze picking up speed by this afternoon. Gusts could approach 25-30 mph ahead of our next system moving in late tonight.

An approaching cold front will bring falling temperatures starting this afternoon and evening. After that, snowfall is expected to move into the region. As of right now it appears that a light accumulation of 1-3″ is possible. With the warm temperatures the snowfall should be largely wet and slushy and will quickly melt away with the return to a partly cloudy sky by Tuesday afternoon.

Widespread freezing temperatures will also accompany air behind this front so be sure to plan accordingly with outdoor vegetation. Frost is likely to form and linger once the system leaves the area. Overnight lows and morning temperatures early Wednesday and Thursday may dip below freezing, as well.

Models are then starting to hint at some late week rain chances with a separate disturbance moving through. Temperatures, however, will warm up back into the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

