What We’re Tracking

Mostly clear and cool tonight

Beautiful weather for most of the week

Above average warmth

Temperatures will fall off somewhat quickly tonight under a clear sky with light wind. South breezes should taper off to less than 10mph throughout the night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

The sunshine continues through the first half of the work week, and our temperatures stay pretty similar, as well. Highs look to remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s through midweek before a weak front moves through by Friday. That should cool us down just a bit for the end of the week and start of the weekend.

This quiet weather pattern will stick around through this week with little to no rain chances expected throughout the first half of the weekend. There are some indications that our pattern gets a bit more active as we get a bit closer to Thanksgiving starting with a small chance for showers this coming Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller