What We’re Tracking:

Another cool night ahead

Gradual warming trend

Storm chances return by the weekend

Humidity stays relatively low for this time of the year, and that will give us a couple pleasantly warm days and cooler nights before temperatures start climbing toward the middle of the week. With that in place, overnight temperatures will fall once again into the lower 60s by early Tuesday morning.

Southerly winds start increasing Wednesday, increasing our heat and humidity slowly throughout the workweek. Highs Wednesday and Thursday look to make it into the lower to middle 90s. Humidity will climb, but not to terribly high levels through the middle of the week. Muggier weather should be fully back by Friday and into the weekend.

Chances for showers and storms start to increase Friday and into the weekend as our next front arrives. Not the best news for the holiday weekend, but the best chance for rain looks to be late Friday and into Saturday. While a chance for storms is possible on Sunday, it looks to generally dry out and heat up by the holiday. As of right now, it does look like the Fourth of July will remain dry!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller