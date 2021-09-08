Comfortable weather expected the next couple days

A cold front moved through yesterday, and now we get to enjoy some pleasant and seasonal weather for the next couple of days.

The most notable difference on the back side of this cold front is the substantial drop in humidity that will be in place for the next few days.

With that low humidity air hanging around, a taste of early fall with warm, sunny weather and highs only in the lower 80s for this afternoon. Today may turn out to be the most pleasant day of the week, but overall most days will be sunny and warm with pleasantly mild conditions overnight.