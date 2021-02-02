Comfortable weather Wednesday before our next push of colder air

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer, breezy on Wednesday

Rain/snow showers and much colder wind Thursday

Arctic blast hits this weekend

Mostly clear and chilly tonight with temperatures in the lower 30s by morning. There will be a continued southerly wind at 5-10mph making it feel a bit cooler than the temperatures alone.

Even warmer weather spreads in for Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s, so get out and enjoy it while you can! It will be a bit breezy with southerly gusts around 20-25 mph through the afternoon. The mild weather will actually stick around into early Thursday morning ahead of the next front.

By Thursday morning, a cold front comes through with falling temperatures all through the day and late afternoon wind chills in the 10s. That system will bring a slight chance for rain or snow on Thursday as the cold air arrives. However, a second–and much stronger–cold front will rush through Saturday, bringing us the coldest air of the winter so far. Overnight lows heading into Sunday morning will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be near 10 below zero. Highs on Sunday may struggle to even make it out of the teens.

Another cold front moves through Monday, and it looks like the really cold weather will stay over the top of us for quite some time with temperatures struggling to even climb above freezing for the majority of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

