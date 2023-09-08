What We’re Tracking

Haze begins to clear

Comfortable temperatures and humidity

Better chance for rain by Monday

The smoky haze from the Canadian wildfires that has descended into Northeast Kansas will start to clear going tonight into tomorrow. Throughout the remainder of the day, if you suffer from heart or lung diseases, try to limit your time outdoors as much as you can until the smoke clears.

Temperatures for the weekend look to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a mostly sunny sky. There is a very slim chance of rain Saturday night. A complex of showers and storms moves in but looks to die out before it reaches the viewing area. The northwestern part of the viewing area could see a few showers from decaying storms.

The best chance for rain will arrive late Sunday and into Monday. The clouds and rain will likely give us high temperatures that won’t even make it out of the 70s as we start off next week! Monday will feature the best chance for widespread showers, and it may even linger into Tuesday morning, as well. The 70s look to hang around through at least midweek!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard