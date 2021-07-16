Comfortable weekend with a few showers

What We’re Tracking:

Comfortable conditions tonight

Isolated showers through weekend

Below average temperatures ahead

Conditions for tonight will remain comfortable across the region with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the upper 60s. We will remain dry throughout the night up until tomorrow, where weather patterns will become unsettled again, bringing the chance of isolated showers through the weekend.

These chances of rain will remain on the lower side so there should be plenty of dry spells for activities this weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will climb into the middle 80s.

While temperatures will be near average to slightly below average, we don’t see any sign of an intense round of heat building in for at least the next week ahead of us. In fact, the start of next week should be clearer, drier and a little bit below average with highs in the middle 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

