What We’re Tracking:

Warm start to the week

Mild temperatures through midweek

Another chance for rain/snow Thursday

Mostly clear and a bit cool tonight. The wind will remain fairly light from the south with just a few clouds moving through every now and then. Overnight low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Looking ahead to the upcoming work week, we’ll hold on to the more mild weather and dry conditions. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will get into the middle 50s with overnight lows near 30°. A few clouds may try and pass through Monday but still peaks of sunshine and perhaps even sunnier weather on Tuesday.

Cloud cover will start to increase again late Wednesday before our next best chance for rain and some snow arrives late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The system could move through rather quickly, which would limit the amount of precipitation, but we’ll keep an eye on it this week, just in case.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller