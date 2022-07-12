A weak front moved through overnight, and behind it, we’ll cool down just a bit with highs in the middle to upper 80s for Tuesday and humidity dropping briefly as well.

The slight cool down doesn’t last long though as temperatures start to warm back up into the lower 90s by tomorrow.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies for several days, now, as a very typical late July weather pattern sets up for us.

Apart from a couple slim chances at an isolated shower or storm Wednesday morning and Saturday morning, we’ll have dry conditions through this week.