Comfortably warm today; hotter and more humid to end the week

A few passing clouds will stroll by during the day today, but sunshine will dominate. That sunshine will go along with a light south wind as high temperatures max out in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will be very low once again for today, as well.

More clouds will gradually fill in throughout the evening, with the slight chance of a few passing showers and weak thunderstorms after midnight. Otherwise, the additional cloud cover will make for a milder night with lows in the upper 50s through the mid 60s.

There may a few lingering showers early Friday morning, and then the rest of the day will be dry. A mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon will be coupled with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. However, dew points will be a little bit higher, resulting in a slight stickiness to the air once again. There will be a stronger south wind though, sustained at 10 to 20 mph.

Another chance for scattered showers and storms returns late Friday night, but those will wrap up by daybreak on Saturday morning. Otherwise, it'll be a mild start to the weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s to kick off Saturday morning.

Muggier air really makes a return for Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s will feel more like the 90s at times due to the higher humidity. Some sunshine during the day on Saturday will see the return of scattered showers and storms late in the day, heading into the evening. As of right now, the threat of severe weather on Saturday is more so for west and central Kansas, not so much here in northeast Kansas.

You may still have to dodge a few showers and storms on Father's Day, but the humidity will be lower as highs max out in the low to mid 80s.

More clouds than sunshine is on tap for Monday, with just a slight chance of a couple of showers. Better chances for scattered showers and storms will work in for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the first half of the upcoming work week will still see high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.