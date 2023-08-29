What We’re Tracking

Near normal temperatures through midweek

Gradually warming

Hotter weather for the weekend

After another weak frontal boundary that has switched our winds back from the north, expect some slight drying of the air. Conditions will be mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall back to the 60s.

That front doesn’t change much for our temperatures either, as we’ll only cool down a couple of degrees for Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. We expect clear weather through the day and into Wednesday night, allowing our temperatures to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Thursday.

After this, we gradually warm up into the upper 80s to lower 90s by Thursday. Hotter weather looks to return by the weekend, and unfortunately, it looks to stick around for a good portion of next week. The good news is that humidity will stay low to the weekend. Rain chances look to be slim to none, as well, as high pressure becomes our dominant feature by this point again.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller