Comfortably warm weather to wrap up the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy Sunday

Warm start to the week

Hot by next weekend

Temperatures will warm on your Sunday back to the middle to upper 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky throughout the day. The humidity levels have dropped a little bit compared to Saturday, but still humid enough to drive the heat index up to the lower 90s at times today. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas look to stay dry.

Temperatures are going to warm up toward the end of work week, but we will start out near or below average for this time of year in the middle to upper 80s. By mid-week, not only do we warm up but we’ll see a lot more sunshine with highs climbing to near 90°.

Late in the week, even warmer weather starts to spread across the Central Plains with temperatures soaring well above average. Mostly sunny and dry conditions could last for several days with highs in the middle to upper 90s by the end of the week and next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

