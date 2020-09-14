Comfortably warm week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog possible this morning

Sunny week ahead

Seasonable temperatures all week

Patchy fog is possible this morning, especially in low lying areas. That’ll burn off after sunrise, and we’ll be left with a lot of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. The lower humidity sticks around today, and for much of the week ahead. Highs will make it into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tomorrow will be pretty similar with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. We may just be a couple of degrees warmer. These comfortably warm days are right on par for the average weather this time of year.

The majority of the week is looking comfortable with nighttime lows in the 50s and highs generally in the 80s through the week. Most days will be sunny with fairly dry air holding firm throughout the week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

