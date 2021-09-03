Conditions are right for flash flooding in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Shawnee County today through Saturday.

A watch means a flash flood is possible in the area because the conditions are favorable. The NWS is warning residents that thunderstorms will continue across the area. Up to five inches have already fallen in areas near or just south of I-70.

“Heavy rain could lead to inundation of many of the interstates, highways, roads and streets due to the saturation from recent rainfalls.” National Weather Service

Motorists are reminded to “Turn around, don’t drown.” The CDC reminds people that every year half of all flood-related drownings happen when people drive or walk into floodwaters.

