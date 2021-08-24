Continued hot, muggy weather

What We’re Tracking:

Hot and humid week

Lots of sunshine

Late weekend rain chance

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area until 8:00pm Thursday evening.

The heat continues through the entire work week as rain chances look absent throughout the majority of the week. There is only a slim chance we could see a stray shower or two in our far northwestern counties overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning. Lows will fall into the middle to upper 70s once again.

Daytime temperatures on Wednesday will top out in the middle to upper 90s east and lower 100s west with heat indices ranging from 100° to 105°. Southerly wind will actually decrease a bit on Wednesday and in many ways make it feel even hotter without the breeze.

Temperatures look to stay well above average all week and into much of the weekend before things begin to change a bit for us. There looks to be a cold front arriving late Sunday bringing with it some rain chances and cooler temperatures for the start of next week. Not a full cool-down, but a least a partial break from the more intense heat.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller