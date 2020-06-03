Continued hot & muggy with possible storms late today into early Thursday

We should get relief from oppressive heat and humidity by next Tuesday or Wednesday

Yesterday was the beginning of a prolonged period with hot days, warm nights, stronger breezes and more humidity.



Today’s heat and mugginess should be more noticeable. Numbers will jump into the 80s very quickly, and we could be near 90 degrees by 1pm. Expect partly cloudy conditions with isolated strong storms this afternoon and evening.



Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 88-93

Wind: SW 10-20



Spotty storms through the overnight might become strong or severe. Wind gusts to 60mph and hail the size of quarters and golf balls could hit isolated areas. We may see something else pop late Thursday afternoon when maximum heating occurs.

Friday through the weekend looks lazy, hazy and hot. Kids will want to play in sprinklers, pools or near the lake and everyone will want to spend more time in air-conditioning.

Next week, signs of relief begin to appear. A cold front Tuesday may trigger numerous thunderstorms; then slightly cooler air should follow. Highs might only reach the low 80s next Wednesday.

You might consider reducing your level of activity and please stay hydrated…

