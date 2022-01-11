Continued mild weather through the next few days

What We’re Tracking:

Wind decreases tonight

Continued mild weather

Colder for Saturday, some mix east

From now through the end of the week, we’re generally watching a nice warm-up with our upper air patterns keeping things mostly quiet as a ridge of high pressure settles over the region. Passing clouds will move through overnight with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 20s.

Highs will continue to stay above average in the middle 50s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather through at least Thursday. Very mild conditions for mid-January! The wind should be a little weaker in the 5-15mph range for Wednesday and Thursday, as well.

The warmer air will come to an end by the time we close out the work week as a cold front is then expected to move through on Friday bringing a slight chance for rain back into the forecast as well as cooler weather. Some of the rain showers may change over to snow Friday night into early Saturday morning. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller