Continued very warm before a brief mid-week cooling

What We’re Tracking:

A bit hot for Tuesday

Few midweek storms

Big warm-up Friday ahead of a cool down

Temperatures tonight will fall back into the upper 60s under a clear to partly cloudy sky. The wind will remain light and the humidity levels moderately high for tonight, making it feel a bit stuffy after the sun goes down.

Sunshine for much of Tuesday and a bit hotter weather with most of the area into the lower 90s, perhaps a few middle 90s over the western portion of the viewing area. We may see some rain chances return late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a front moves through the area. Temperatures may cool down slightly below average for a day or two as highs will be in the 80s.

Things look to really heat up by Friday, possibly into the middle 90s east to around 100° west, before another cold front moves through. That one looks much stronger than the one that we’ll see move through on Wednesday. It’ll serve as the focus for storm development later on Friday and will cool us down into the lower to middle 80s through the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

